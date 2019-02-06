



A former state representative accused of revenge porn is back in court today. Nick Sauer is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

He faces 12 charges of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.A former girlfriend says the first-term lawmaker posted nude photos of her online without her consent.

Sauer resigned shortly after the allegations were made public.

He had been a member of the house sexual discrimination task force.

