CHICAGO (CBS)–A gunman opened fire on a car with a one-week old baby inside Tuesday nigh, and the father of the child was killed in the shooting.

Joshua Wright, 18, was sitting in his car last night with his girlfriend and their baby when someone in an SUV drove up and fired 13 shots into the car, police said.

Wright is the nephew of Harvey police spokesman Sean Howard.

Wright’s girlfriend was hit in the arm. None of the bullets hit the baby, who was in the back seat.