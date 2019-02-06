CBS (CHICAGO)–Police in Lake County, Indiana are looking for the owner of an injured dog found on the side of the road after being hit by a car that took off.

An Indiana State Trooper was driving home Wednesday morning through the town of Winfield when he spotted a car pulled over on the shoulder of the road near East 109th and Miami. As he got closer, he saw a woman bent over a dog lying in the westbound lane of traffic.

The dog, an older-male Shepherd mix breed, was injured but still conscious when the officer arrived. The woman had covered the dog in a blanket to keep it warm while she waited for help.

The dog is expected to survive, and was being treated at an animal hospital Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to call the Lake County Animal Shelter at 219-267-1700.