



Emergency agencies, including Will County Emergency Management and the Will County Sheriff’s Office, are advising residents to evacuate the Phelan Acres subdivision in Wilmington due to rising water and ice moving through the Kankakee River.

Authorities say residents should be prepared to be out of their homes for at least a few days.

Roads around Cottage and Lorenzo, Will and Willow, Blodgett and Kelly, Will and Lorenzo and Will and Cottage are closed. Houses along Cottage Road have been evacuated.

The City of Wilmington is currently not being affected by the water.

Residents can call 815-724-1617 for updated information.