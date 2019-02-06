White Sox Pitcher Kopech Throws For First Time Since SurgeryWhite Sox right-hander Michael Kopech is throwing again after the touted prospect had Tommy John surgery in September.

Kane Leads Surging Blackhawks To 6-2 Victory Over OilersThe Chicago Blackhawks scored five goals in the third period to stay on a roll.

Ray Lewis: Patriots May Be In Super Bowl Again Next SeasonInside The NFL analyst looks at the results of the Patriots-Rams in Super Bowl LIII and the early favorites for next season's title.

Cubs Family Patriarch Apologizes For Racist EmailsSome of the emails Splinter News published Monday featured Joe Ricketts making Islamophobic comments, such as "Islam is a cult and not a religion."

Belichick Joins Halas, Lambeau With 6 ChampionshipsLombardi, "Papa Bear" Halas and Lambeau are the names which have been mentioned with Bill Walsh, Chuck Noll, Paul Brown, Don Shula, Tom Landry, Joe Gibbs and others as the greatest NFL coaches.

Six Years Cancer-Free, Pagano Relishes Opportunity To Coach Again; 'Leukemia Was Nothing. Football Is The One That's Going To Get You'Six years cancer free, new Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said beating leukemia was a breeze compared to coaching in the NFL.