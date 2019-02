CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north and west of Cook County until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service Chicago.

Advisories have been issued for DeKalb, Kane, Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties until Thursday morning.

Updated: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in LaSalle County until 6 AM @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/5clyaImR3g — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) February 6, 2019

Expect freezing rain through early Thursday morning with total ice accumulations of one-ten to two-tenths of an inch. Rain may mix in with sleet at times in the evening, especially closer to the Wisconsin border.