CHICAGO (CBS) — A one-year-old boy was shot in Chicago’s Longwood Manor neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police say.

The boy was sitting in the back passenger side of a parked vehicle with four other people when a dark older sedan pulled up and someone inside shot the infant in the head.

The boy was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in critical condition and will be transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No one is in custody, and Area South detectives are investigating.