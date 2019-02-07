CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a 16-year-old Chicago Public Schools student on whom police used a stun gun on in an incident that renewed questions about reliance on in-school officers.

Prosecutors told a Wednesday hearing for the student that they are dropping aggravated battery charges for allegedly biting and kicking two officers based at Marshall High School as they escorted her away after she’d been suspended. Another student video recorded the January incident.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the 16-year-old told reporters Wednesday she knows she “was wrong” to bite an officer but was reacting to police aggressiveness. Her attorney, Andrew Stroth, said police used excessive force.

The police union says it’s “outraged” and that dropping charges is an example of Cook County prosecutors “refusing to protect police officers in favor of offenders.”

