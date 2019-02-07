CHICAGO (CBS) — A flash freeze is possible for the Chicago area Thursday night as temperatures will quickly drop in the evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday in McHenry, DeKalb and LaSalle counties.

A Wind Advisory is in effect in all local areas until 3 a.m. Friday.

A storm is currently over the area at 4 p.m. As it moves east, west winds could gust up to 50 mph, causing power outages in northern areas where icing has already occurred. Temperatures will feel like nearly 0 degrees by 10 p.m.

Any standing water will quickly freeze and rapidly changing road conditions are possible.

Flash freeze potential will reach Elgin, Aurora and Ottowa around 6 p.m., O’Hare around 7 p.m. and Chicago around 9 p.m.

Thursday night will be windy and cold with a low temperature of 6 degrees and winds gusting to 45 mph. Wind chills could reach as low as 20 below zero.

Friday will be sunny and cold with a high of 13 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 23 degrees.

Sunday the temperature will rise to 29 degrees and bring a light snow.