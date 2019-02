A Hammond police chase ended in a deadly crash Wednesday night.

Police say an officer spotted a car and recognized it from a previous call.

When the officer tried to talk to the driver, he sped off.

The chase ended half a mile away near 165th and Blaine. That’s where the car slammed into a home and flipped, landing upside down in a front yard.

The driver died after being thrown from the vehicle.

No one else was hurt.