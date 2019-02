Chicago (CBS) — A Marengo man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old, according to the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mario Martinez-Zarate, 33, agreed to a negotiated plea Wednesday in front of Judge Robert Wilbrandt.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence, which is almost 12 years.

Once he’s released, Martinez-Zarate must register as a lifetime sex offender.