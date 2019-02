Morton Grove Police have released a video of a car that fatally struck 86-year-old Leonid Belogur on Jan. 4 and drove off.

The video shows the car more clearly than a blurry still image of the car police sent out on Feb. 1.

Belogur was killed at Shermer Road at Greenwood Street, near Dempster Street, around 5 p.m.

The video shows a light-colored sedan.

Belogur’s family has posted a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.