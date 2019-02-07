



Safe driving is paramount for school bus drivers, but more often than not, it’s usually the bad drivers who make headlines.

One Illinois State Police Officer thanked a school bus driver for their safe driving.

However, in a Facebook post that appeared on Facebook, an unidentified State Trooper who calls herself “Mama Bear” said she followed a school bus carrying her daughter home from a volleyball game on Wednesday night.

The cop wrote, “I’m guessing you didn’t know it was an off-duty State Trooper following you all the way back to the school from the away game last night…What you probably don’t realize is how much I paid attention to your driving. Maybe more so since my baby was riding on the bus.”

The officer said she was so impressed with the driver following all of the traffic laws that she called her daughter’s school to get his name–Randy.

“I commented several times to my other children in my vehicle how nice it was to see such a cautious driver. I asked one of them to take a picture of your bus,” the police officer wrote. “As a police officer, I say thank you. As a fellow driver, I say thank you. And most importantly, as a parent, I say thank you.”

She finished the post with, “I can only imagine how stressful it is to drive a bus full of children, and sir, you have demonstrated you do it extremely well.”

