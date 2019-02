CHICAGO (CBS)—Illinois State Police are asking the public for information on the shootings on Interstate 57 this week.

Postal worker Tamara Clayton Shelton was fatally shot Monday night near 167th Street as she drive to work.

Just six hour earlier, someone opened fire on a car with four people inside, including two children.

One of the people who were in that vehicle is still in critical condition.

Investigators don’t believe the two incidents are related