Filed Under:Australia, Chicago, R. Kelly

CHICAGO (CBS)—Singer R. Kelly may be ready to kick-off his international tour, but he’s unwelcome in Australia.

Lawmakers there say they don’t want him visiting.

Because of his sexual abuse allegations, the country’s opposition labor party released a statement saying the singer shouldn’t be allowed to enter the country, and they want his visa denied.

The country has denied visas before to American celebrities with troubling pasts, including Floyd Mayweather and Chris Brown.

Kelly has denied all allegations against him.

He has since deleted his tour announcement from all of his social media accounts.

 