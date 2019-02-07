



A killer is still on the loose months after fatally shooting two men within two days in Rogers Park.

Residents say they thought police would have made an arrest by now.

“They did have a suspect that they strongly believed may have been involved,” Ald. Joe Moore said. “However, their alibi turned out to hold water, and so they’re back to square one”

Ald. Moore says he’s frustrated a killer is free despite a huge reward and surveillance video showing the man police believe killed the two men.

“If $150,000 doesn’t encourage somebody to come forward, I don’t know what will,” Moore said.

Douglas Watts, 73, was fatally shot on West Sherwin Avenue in September. Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was killed in Loyola Park 36 hours later.

“I think someone knows something, but they haven’t said anything,” Linda Doherty said.

Christine Rivera, who lost her father to murder, feels for the families of the victims.

“I really understand what those people are going through. They need justice,” Rivera said.

Other residents say the neighborhood is forever changed.

“People are more vigilant and I am certainly more vigilant,” Sharon Hyson said.

The one victory is that the killer hasn’t struck again, although some think it is a matter of time.