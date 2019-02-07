



A second suspect was taken into custody for the murder of an 18-year-old Portage High School student, police in Griffith, Indiana said.

RELATED Two Charged In Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Alayna Ortiz

Juarez Rogers, 49, who was charged Jan. 16 for the murder of Alayna Ortiz, was taken into custody Thursday morning in a southern suburb of Chicago.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Sheriff Fugitive Unit located Rogers using an anonymous tip given to Griffith police.

He is being held without bond in a Markham facility on an Illinois parole violation warrant. He is expected to eventually be extradited to Indiana for the charges against him there.

Rogers and his nephew, Giovante Galloway, 21, have been charged with the Jan. 9 murder of Ortiz as well as four other felony counts of robbery and burglary.

Police said Galloway confessed to being part of a group who planned to rob a drug dealer. Ortiz was riding in an SUV with that suspected drug dealer when she was shot and killed.

Police said they have no reason to believe Alayna Ortiz was the intended target.