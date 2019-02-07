CHICAGO (CBS)--Hot Big Macs and fries delivered to your front door on cold winter days became a reality when UberEats partnered with McDonald’s, and now Taco Ball is joining in on the fast food delivery craze.
Chicago-based delivery service Grubhub announced on Twitter Thursday morning it would start delivering hot, fresh Taco Bell to the homes of Gordita and Chalupa fans all over the U.S.
This new partnership means you can now get Taco Bell favorites like Nacho Fries, Chalupas and Gorditas delivered to your door–for free, but only for a limited time.
The Tex Mex chain will eventually start collecting a delivery fee.
For now, you need to spend $12 to qualify for the offer.