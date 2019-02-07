



Free delivery? You’re not dreaming. Taco Bell’s delivering. Order now to get free delivery by @Grubhub on all orders $12+ https://t.co/OPBoedK9Or pic.twitter.com/5Va6AKOcHp — Taco Bell (@tacobell) February 7, 2019

-Hot Big Macs and fries delivered to your front door on cold winter days became a reality when UberEats partnered with McDonald’s, and now Taco Ball is joining in on the fast food delivery craze.

Chicago-based delivery service Grubhub announced on Twitter Thursday morning it would start delivering hot, fresh Taco Bell to the homes of Gordita and Chalupa fans all over the U.S.

What a time to be alive. 🎉 We've partnered with @tacobell to bring you all of your favorites! Reply today by 8pm with your #tacodreams for a chance to get free food delivered right to your door!* No purchase necessary. Fees & restrictions apply. Rules at https://t.co/pmkW9mD8tM https://t.co/H67BQhpaUt — Grubhub (@Grubhub) February 7, 2019

This new partnership means you can now get Taco Bell favorites like Nacho Fries, Chalupas and Gorditas delivered to your door–for free, but only for a limited time.

The Tex Mex chain will eventually start collecting a delivery fee.

For now, you need to spend $12 to qualify for the offer.