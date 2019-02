Police Investigate Origin Of Rope Used In 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett's AttackJussie Smollett is reportedly back in Chicago on the set of Empire. Published reports say he shot scenes for one of the final episodes of the season and read lines with a cast member.

Thousands Of Chicagoans Wake Up To Missing CarsImagine coming out of your house to go to work, but your car is nowhere to be seen. Thousands of Chicagoans have found themselves in this position over the last few months, but it’s not because they were parked illegally.

New Gun Bill Would Require Buyers To Reveal Social Media HistoryRep. Daniel Didech is proposing gun buyers reveal their public social media accounts to Illinois police before they're approved for a firearm license.

Man Jailed After Showing Up For Canceled Court Date During Polar Vortex, Missing Make-Uphe City of Chicago came to a near stop last week during the polar vortex, closing many businesses and buildings including the Cook County courts. But now one man says his legal trouble is mounting as he sits in jail all because of what he calls a breakdown in communication after the weather canceled his court hearing.

Suburban Kennel Where Fire Killed 30 Dogs Was Previously Investigated For Mistreatment Of AnimalsAfter 30 dogs died in a fire at a kennel in the west suburbs, records and video obtained by CBS2 show that DuPage County had investigated complaints against the kennel operator, ranging from overcrowding to mistreatment of animals.

BREAKING: 1-Year-Old Shot In Head On Chicago's South SideA one-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police say.

Violent Attack Of 67-Year-Old In Old Town Neighborhood Caught On CameraA violent attack caught on camera in Old Town shows a 67-year-old man being punched and shoved to the ground by three men who tried to rob him.

Husband Suing Cruise Line For Treating His Wife 'Like Baggage' After She Had Stroke On BoardIt's been almost 11 months since a cruise to the Panama Canal took a nightmarish turn for Gale and his wife Lila. Three and a half hours out of Fort Lauderdale his wife had a stroke during dinner on the Holland America cruise ship Zuiderdaim.

Police Officer Calls Out Bus Driver Who Drives Daughter's Volleyball Team Home SafelySafe driving is paramount for school bus drivers, but more often than not, it's the bad drivers who make headlines.

'Boiling Water Challenge' Leaves 8 Burned During Polar VortexThe boiling water challenge sent several people to the hospital in the Chicago area during last week's polar vortex.