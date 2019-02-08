CHICAGO (CBS) — A one-year-old boy is fighting for his life, after being shot in the head while riding in the car Thursday evening, and community leaders are offering a combined $23,500 in reward money to help police find the shooter.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, one-year-old Chase Irving was sitting in the back seat of a parked car near 99th and Throop. Police said he was in the car with four other people – two women and two children, ages 5 and 4 – when a dark-colored sedan pulled up, someone got out, and started shooting at them.

Chase was shot in the head. Police said a relative, believed to be his grandmother, drove him to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. He was then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

His grandfather said things are not looking good for Chase, who is on life support.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators believe the shooting was not a random attack. Detectives spent the night searching for evidence and surveillance video footage in hopes the shooter’s vehicle was caught on camera.

Detectives have been working around the clock on the shooting investigation that has left a 1 year old in critical condition on city's south side. We now believe this was not a random shooting and are working with the family to get additional information. Investigation continues pic.twitter.com/SLT07RYO18 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 8, 2019

Rev. Michael Pfleger, crisis responder Andrew Holmes, Rev. Corey Brooks, and several other community activists all have offered reward money, totaling $23,500, for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Police urged witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation. Tips can be sent anonymously to cpdtip.com.

No one else was wounded in the shooting.