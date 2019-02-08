CHICAGO (CBS) — A one-year-old boy is on life support after being shot in the head on Chicago’s Far South Side Thursday night.

Police are searching for suspects they say were aiming for Chase Irving’s mother.

A spokesperson for Chase’s family says they know it’s only a matter of time now before the child dies. The toddler has two bullets lodged in his head.

Little Chase was in his car seat in his grandmother’s car along with four other people including his brother at around 5:30 Thursday.

His grandmother was parked, dropping something off in the 9900 block of South Throop when Chicago police say a suspect or suspects pulled up in a dark sedan and fired into their car. Family members say because Chase was elevated in a car seat the bullets struck him instead of his mother.

Police have now identified and are searching for the car they believed was used by the shooter.

Community activists are asking for anyone who knows anything to come forward. There is now a $23,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“They just want the person who discharged that weapon to either turn yourself in or somebody turn him in,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. “We shouldn’t have to go to pull out money to put a bounty on anybody’s head. Why are you hiding now?”

Chase’s mom is at Comer Children’s Hospital with him. CBS 2 is told she is spending some final hours with her baby, who at last check remained connected to a respirator.