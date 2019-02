CHICAGO (CBS)–The weather is causing scattered power outages in the area Friday morning.

ComEd says there were 2,177 outages, with most in DuPage County—where there were 1,060 outages, according to the power utility.

Kane County had 300 homes without power, and Cook County had 110, ComEd said.

There are concerns Friday morning that high winds combined with dropping temperatures could cause a fast -freeze.