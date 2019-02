CHICAGO (CBS)–Police released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for stabbing another passenger on a CTA bus.

The man fell asleep on a 48-year-old man while riding the Cicero bus near Fulton street Wednesday afternoon.

When that passenger pushed him off, the man woke up, pulled out a knife and cut him in the face, police said.

The victim tried to grab the knife and was also cut on his hand.

The suspect then ran from the bus before getting on another bus.