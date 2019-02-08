CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Congressman Luis Gutierrez was hospitalized Wednesday night due to “extremely high blood pressure and hypertension,” his wife said Friday.

“He is under the excellent medical care of doctors who are monitoring the situation closely. He would like to thank all those who have reached out in concern, and looks forward to being back home with his family and community very soon,” Soraida Gutierrez wrote in an emailed statement.

Gutierrez, 65, served 26 years in Congress, but did not seek re-election last year, stating he planned to devote more time to relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. He has visited the island several times since the storm, delivering food and supplies to hurricane victims.

Before he first ran for Congress in 1992, Gutierrez served as alderman of Chicago’s 26th Ward for more than six years.

Although he decided not to run for mayor in 2019, Gutierrez has said he has not ruled out seeking another office some day.