CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman from suburban Carol Stream.

Police said Ayla Habibovic was last seen Feb. 7 on the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago.

Habibovic was last seen wearing a grey-colored hoodie, a black jacket, and a black sweater. She was wearing white and grey jeans, black boots, and a brown purse, police said.

Contact Area Central Detectives with information at 312-747-8380.