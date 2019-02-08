CHICAGO (CBS)– Mount Prospect Police want the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a residential burglary.

Police released a sketch of a suspect who burglarized a home on the 600 block of East Prospect Avenue on Feb. 4.

A man who lives in the home told police he heard knocking on the front door around midnight. He didn’t answer the door.

The resident heard an upstairs window sliding open and went upstairs to investigate.

He saw the burglar standing in the room, police said.

They exchanged words and the burglar ran off, police said.

Call Mount Prospect Crime Stoppers at 847-590-7867 with information.