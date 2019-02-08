



A man arrested on a weapons charge in connection with last month’s deadly shooting at Orland Square Mall is set to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Jakharr Williams, 20, of University Park, was out on parole on a robbery conviction at the time of the Jan. 21 shooting. For now, he is charged only with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting in the mall, and is being held without bail.

Police had identified Williams as the gunman shot and killed 18-year-old high school senior Javon Britten at the food court inside Orland Square Mall. Williams was arrested two days after the shooting on a warrant that carried a murder charge, but prosecutors so far have approved only the weapon charge against him.

Britten’s cousin was also shot and suffered a graze wound.

Police have said Williams and Britten knew each other. A fist fight had erupted before the shooting.

The gunfire caused panic inside the mall and shoppers took shelter.

“Screaming and running,” one mall employee said. “It all happened so fast. Everybody was just going crazy.”

Williams was convicted of armed robbery in 2017.