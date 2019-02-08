



A man arrested on a weapons charge last month in connection with a fatal shooting at Orland Square Mall has been indicted for murder in the death of Rich Central High School senior Javon Britten.

Jakharr Williams, 20, of University Park, was arrested two days after the fatal shooting on Jan. 21, but at the time was charged only with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Orland Park Police said they continued their investigation, and after turning over the case to Cook County prosecutors, a grand jury indicted Williams for first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Williams has been held without bail since his arrest.

Police said Williams and Britten got into a fistfight near the food court inside Orland Square Mall on Jan. 21, when Williams pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Britten was shot in the chest, and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Britten was a senior at Rich Central High School, and hoped to graduate in May. His family said his dream was to go on to trade school.

Britten’s cousin was also shot and suffered a graze wound.

In 2017, Williams was convicted of armed robbery. He was on parole at the time of the shooting.

Williams was due back in court on Feb. 20 in Bridgeview.