



True love can be found in many places. PAWS Chicago, an animal shelter in Lincoln Park, is hosting a pet adoption event this weekend in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The event, called “Big Love,” will be focused on finding homes for larger-breed dogs who are having trouble finding homes, but lots of adoptable kittens, cats, puppies and other dogs are also ready to find new owners.

“Welcome a homeless pet into your life this Valentine’s Day and be rewarded with love for years to come,” PAWS posted on Facebook.

One of the dogs available for adoption at PAWS stopped by the CBS 2 studio Friday. Ernest, a 3-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier, is CBS 2’s Pet of the Week.

“Big Love” runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. both days. PAWS is located at 1997 N. Clybourn Ave.

