CHICAGO (CBS)– Bond was denied for a Rockford man, his girlfriend and his mother, who were all charged with the murder of Michael Armendariz, 20, of Naperville, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Ernest Collins, 22, Cassandra Green, 21, and Candice Jones, 38, have been charged with First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping, one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

Collins and Green were also charged with one count of Residential Burglary.

Armendariz was reported missing in January of 2018.

According to police, it is alleged that Amendariz left his apartment and got into an SUV driven by Green. Minutes later, Officials said Collins emerged from hiding in the back seat of the SUV and shot Amendariz twice in the back of the head.

“It is alleged that the duo then traveled to Jones’ house and with Jones’s help, placed Armendariz’s body in a garbage can and then put the garbage can in Jones’ garage,” officials stated in a press release.

Officials say it is alleged that Collins and Green then burglarized Armendariz’s apartment the following day.

Armendariz’s body was discovered several months later.

The three charged are scheduled to be back in court March 4.