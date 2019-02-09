CHICAGO (CBS)– As temperatures rise to the 30s, CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran says Chicago areas can expect light snow or rain showers for the beginning of the week.

Saturday, temperatures are in the single digits with 8 degrees below zero winds chills. Throughout the day and into the night, temperature will rise to the 20s with sun.

On Sunday, Curran says to expect light snow accumulation snow with 29 degree temperatures.

There will be light snow on Monday that may turn to rain as the temperatures rise.

Tuesday will also see rain or snow showers with 39 degree temperatures.

The weekend is looking clear.