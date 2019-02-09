



Planned Parenthood of Illinois announced a new initiative Friday that will give eligible patients free birth control.

The Access Birth Control (ABC) initiative will be in place until 2021.

“Cost shouldn’t be a determining factor when choosing a birth control method,” said Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “The ABC initiative allows patients to decide the best method for them regardless of price. Increasing access to affordable and comprehensive healthcare remains our priority, despite the challenges of America’s complex health system.”

No-cost contraceptives covered by the initiative include IUDs, oral contraceptive pills, injectable birth control and condoms.

Planned Parenthood says that eligible patients include individuals who are uninsured, have private insurance without contraceptive benefits or who are unable to afford contraception even on a sliding fee scale.

Patients are responsible for the cost of the visit at the appropriate fee based on their financial class.

More information is available at Planned Parenthood’s website.