Chicago (CBS) — A round of very light snow is expected on Sunday. Amounts should be light, and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow is expected to begin around midday for most of Chicagoland. It will fall lightly but may linger for several hours.

Up to an inch of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots reaching an inch and a half.

Snow should wind down by the evening leaving a dry commute for Monday morning. However, another system will arrive late Monday bringing rain and a chance for snow to mix in.