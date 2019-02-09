  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMAlliance of American Football
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMLeverage
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Robb Ellis, Snow

Chicago (CBS) — A round of very light snow is expected on Sunday. Amounts should be light, and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow is expected to begin around midday for most of Chicagoland. It will fall lightly but may linger for several hours.

Up to an inch of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots reaching an inch and a half.

Snow should wind down by the evening leaving a dry commute for Monday morning. However, another system will arrive late Monday bringing rain and a chance for snow to mix in.