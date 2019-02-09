



Police released pictures of a car, caught on surveillance cameras, suspected to be owned by the shooter who wounded a 1-year-old boy in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The baby boy is fighting for his life, after being shot in the head while riding in the car Thursday evening, and community leaders are offering a combined $23,500 in reward money to help police find the shooter.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Chase Irving, 1, was sitting in the back seat of a parked car near 99th and Throop. Police said he was in the car with four other people – two women and two children, ages 5 and 4 – when a dark-colored sedan pulled up, someone got out, and started shooting at them.

Chase was shot in the head. Police said a relative, believed to be his grandmother, drove him to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. He was then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

His grandfather said things are not looking good for Chase, who is on life support.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators believe the shooting was not a random attack, and that Chase’s mother was the intended target. Detectives spent the night searching for evidence and surveillance video footage in hopes the shooter’s vehicle was caught on camera.

https://twitter.com/AJGuglielmi/status/1093933008397176842