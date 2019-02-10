Victim Robbed At Gunpoint During West Suburban Home InvasionThe offenders then a female victim at gunpoint while taking money and various electronics from the house.

Baby Boy On Life Support After Being Shot In The Head; Mother Was Intended Target, Police SayA one-year-old boy is on life support after being shot in the head on Chicago's Far South Side Thursday night.

Bond Denied For 3 Charged With Killing Naperville Man, Leaving Body In Garbage CanBond was denied for a Rockford man, his girlfriend and his mother, who were all charged with the murder of Michael Armendariz, 20, of Naperville.

New Poll: In Mayor's Race, Daley Places SecondAccording to a mayoral poll prepared for one of the campaigns, Toni Preckwinkle leads at 16 per cent, with Daley at 14, and Gery Chico at 11.

Military Veteran, 68, Brutally Attacked In Home Has One Percent Chance To Live, Family SaysA military veteran is in the hospital after he was savagely beaten in his Hazel Crest home, and the daughter who found him is speaking out.

25-Year-Old Shot While Driving In ChathamA 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to her left shoulder after a male offender stepped in front of her car and began shooting.

Police Investigate Origin Of Rope Used In 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett's AttackJussie Smollett is reportedly back in Chicago on the set of Empire. Published reports say he shot scenes for one of the final episodes of the season and read lines with a cast member.

Crimes Targeting Ride-Share Drivers In Chicago IncreaseWhen your job includes picking up total strangers and sharing a very small space with them, there's a general understanding of risk. That risk is increasing in Chicago now for ride-share drivers.

Thousands Of Chicagoans Wake Up To Missing CarsImagine coming out of your house to go to work, but your car is nowhere to be seen. Thousands of Chicagoans have found themselves in this position over the last few months, but it’s not because they were parked illegally.

Fake Cops Targeting Houses On Northwest SideA frightening warning has been issued on the city’s Northwest Side, about men who have been knocking on doors posing as undercover Chicago Police officers.