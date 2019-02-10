(CBS) — If you missed “CBS 2 Inside Track, Chicago Auto Show” we have it all right here!

Part 1

The Inside Track: Marissa Bailey, Ed Curran and Derrick Young show you what’s new from manufacturers in 2019, including new technologies and safety enhancements.

Part 2

The Inside Track: Ed Curran takes a look at luxury vehicles most of us can only dream about. Derrick Young checks out convertibles perfect for warm weather. Marissa Bailey looks at concept cars.

Part 3

The Inside Track: Marissa Bailey shows you how to keep kids safe on the road.

Part 4

The Inside Track: Motor Week unveils its 2019 Driver’s Choice Awards.