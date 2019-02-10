Chicago (CBS) — Put your house on the market, cash in your 401K or hit the lottery. We’re going luxury car shopping, and you’re going to need a lot of cash.

Record cold earlier this month makes us yearn for a Chicago summer. What better way to soak up the summer than in a convertible with the top down?

Car enthusiasts love to dream, and at McCormick Place dreams become reality. The wildest, biggest and sometimes craziest ideas come true all in the form of concept cars. Some concepts end up in actual vehicles.

This is the only auto show giving visitors the ability to shop, compare and test drive what they’re interested in. With six outdoor tracks and four indoors, there’s no excuse not to go for a spin.