Chicago (CBS) — Every February, Chicagoans leave the drudgery of winter behind to travel to the Lakefront for the Chicago Auto Show. With brand new designs, the latest breakthroughs in technology and hands-on experiences like never before, North America’s largest auto show is sure to thrill attendees.

CBS 2’s Inside Track offers a detailed look at the rides of tomorrow that blend fantasy with reality and nod to nostalgia.

The nearly 1,000 cars packed into more than one million square feet of space include powerful trucks, locally manufactured models and electric vehicles.

Chicago Auto Show visitors get to sit in most cars and actually experience them on four indoor test tracks and six outdoor ones.

Although you can’t buy a car at the Chicago Auto Show, manufacturers and dealers offer special incentives in their showrooms to take advantage of new car fever.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association says 70 percent of people at the show will be in the market for a new car within the year, and 36 percent learn so much at the no-pressure show, filled with expert advice, they add a new brand of car to their consideration list.