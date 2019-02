CHICAGO (CBS)– A 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to her left shoulder after a male offender stepped in front of her car and began shooting, according to Chicago police.

The female victim was driving in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday, when the incident occurred.

The 25-year-old was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, no offender is in custody and the incident is still under investigation.