



M Lounge owners Mary Ann and Reginald Marsh joined CBS2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about the success of their bar as well as their relationship.

Mary Ann and Reginald are celebrating M Lounge’s 13th year in the South Loop. The couple met in a airport in Philadelphia and have been married for 23 years.

Their love for travel inspired the creation of M Lounge. The couple has opened a second bar, Persona, which is aimed at a younger crowd.

Mary Ann says the three key ingredients to working with a partner is trust, communication and commitment. Now, their bar has allowed others to meet their significant others.

The couple said over the years, they have known ten couples who met at M Lounge.

“People have always said M Lounge is cozy, it’s intimate and you are not shouting over the music so you have a chance to talk somebody and get to know that person,” Mary Ann said.

Reginald shared some of the valentines drinks available which include the “M Royale,” “Sexy Sangria” and the “French Kiss.”