CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have arrested several offenders following an armed robbery and a chase that ended on the University of Chicago campus Monday afternoon.

Police said an armed robbery occurred on the 1700 block of West 119th Street.

The offenders fled the scene and were later apprehended near Woodlawn and 59th Place.

“Today the University of Chicago Police Department assisted the Chicago Police Department in the search and apprehension of five suspects in an armed robbery who fled onto the University campus after their vehicle crashed near campus,” said Michelle Sainvilus, a spokesperson for the University of Chicago. “At 12:06 p.m. the university issued a shelter-in-place emergency notification to the campus community, which remained in effect until 12:49 p.m., once the last suspect was arrested.”

Charges are pending.