CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Department of Transportation crews were on the scene Monday morning at the Oak Park Avenue overpass on the Eisenhower after Illinois State police said a piece of concrete fell from the overpass and landed on a driver’s windshield.

An Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson says it’s not unusual for concrete to break away because of changes in temperature and heavy traffic.

No one was injured, and officials are going to monitor the overpass even though it is considered fixed.

CBS2 saw crews putting duct tape up after the concrete gave way. An IDOT spokesperson said the tape was probably used to secure utility conduit, until a more permanent fix could take place and it had nothing to do with the concrete.

The bridge was built in 1958 and is inspected every other year. The last inspection was in 2017 and the bridge was considered to be in fair condition.

Engineers from the Village of Oak Park will work with IDOT to determine how the concrete became loose and the next steps.