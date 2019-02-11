



Potential new evidence has been found amid the investigation into the possible racially charged assault and battery against “Empire” cast member Jussie Smollett.

A half-empty hot sauce bottle with a clear liquid in it was recently found near the scene of the alleged attack in Streeterville and sources also said it smelled like bleach.

This would corroborate what Smollett said about having a liquid chemical poured on him.

The bottle was not found during early evidence searches, but discovered later by a newspaper reporter.

It is unclear if it’s related to the attack. Police turned it over to an FBI technical assistance team.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson has said he has no reason to doubt Smollett’s story. But, Police say Smollett will be held accountable if the investigation reveals he filed a false report.