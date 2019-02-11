



Video from outside R. Kelly’s recording studio in West Town shows several people leaving after the curfew imposed by a new court order, and the CBS reporter who was there says he believes someone stole the keys out of their car as retaliation for covering the story.

On the video from CBS 46 a large black umbrella emerged from the doorway of R&B singer R. Kelly’s studio. The person behind it charges towards Investigative Reporter Jonathan Carlson and his photographer, shielding whoever was behind it from the camera as they enter a black Jeep.

Carlson said he believes it was Kelly.

“Everyone inside that building was aware that we were there, who we were, and what we were doing,” Carlson said.

He said the video was taken sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday.

On the video, questions about the person’s identity and why they are there after curfew are ignored.

It was more than two hours after the curfew set by a judge late last week. The time limit was set after the city claimed the studio is being used illegally as a living space.

CBS 2 reached out to the city’s building department about this latest alleged violation and is still waiting for a response.

Carlson said they also have video of the offender stealing the key fob from the television crew’s unlocked vehicle. Carlson said it occurred during the exchange with the people leaving the studio, and said the suspect was somehow connected to the building, having been seen dropping off and picking up people there throughout the night.

“The driver of that vehicle jumped in our news vehicle and took the key fob and sped off, likely in retaliation for our tough coverage of Mr. Kelly and our being there, which they weren’t happy about,” he said.

No one was injured, but a police report was filed with Chicago police, who did not have an update as of Monday evening.

CBS 2 reached out to Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, who said he had not been in contact with his client because he sleeps through most of the day.

Greenberg did tweet a comment about the incident early Monday morning, questioning the story and why the theft was being blamed on Kelly.

So someone gets their key fob (which should’ve been in their pocket) stolen and they blame #rkelly. Next thing you know they’re going to blame him for the coming government shut down. — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) February 11, 2019

It said in part, “So someone gets their key fob (which should’ve been in their pocket) stolen and they blame #rkelly.”

Carlson said they have it all on tape, which is now in the hands of investigators.

“We’re not going to be deterred by someone stealing a key fob. We’re going to continue to show what’s going on there and get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Kelly used to live in Atlanta, and there are allegations that he held women against their will at his home when he was living there.

The next hearing date in building court is set for May 2.