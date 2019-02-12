CHICAGO (CBS) — A CBS 2 Investigators report on Sterigenics prompts a call for action on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

“Ex-employees of Sterigenics came forward and reported to this television station that ethylene oxide was often released directly into the air surrounding the plant through open doors and vents,” said Illinois U.S Senator Dick Durbin.

Senator Durbin cited a report by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini demanding changes at the suburban medical equipment sterilization company. Tests at the Willowbrook plant found levels of a cancer-causing chemical 350 times higher than what the EPA calls an “acceptable risk.”

Calling this an urgent health crisis, Senator Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday demanded the EPA find a third-party environmental engineering firm to identify a way to reduce emissions.