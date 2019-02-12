CHICAGO (CBS) — As Chicago slips and slides through ice and snow, stop for a moment and listen to this sound, this beautiful sound of a baseball.

Listen to the snap of a ball in a catcher’s mitt, the crunch of the spikes in the dirt. Yes, as Megan Mawicke reports, pitchers and catcher are in Arizona for spring training.

Spring training is officially here! Although it’s a sunny 43 degrees for #Cubs pitchers and catchers working out! ⁦@cbschicago⁩ #brrrrrr pic.twitter.com/gHwvQgKYnl — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) February 12, 2019

Pitcher Yu Darvish, hoping to come back from an injury-filled 2018 season, was out throwing–along with Kyle Hendricks:

It’s sunny, but not quite as warm as one might like in Arizona this morning. Players were in a few layers as they warmed up in the chilly desert air.

However, baseball is back. Opening day is March 28 on the road against the Texas Rangers.

Baseball returns to Wrigley Field on April 8 against the Pirates.