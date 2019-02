CHICAGO (CBS)— Hundreds of flights at Chicago-area airports have been canceled amid high winds, snow and slick road conditions.

As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, 348 flights have be canceled at O’Hare Airport. Midway Airport has had 104 flight cancellations.

Due to winter weather in Chicago, expected to continue into Wednesday, airlines at ORD are reporting delays averaging 30 minutes. And have cancelled 330+ flights. Please check flight status with carrier. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) February 12, 2019

Average delays are O’Hare and around 27 minutes and 19 minutes at Midway.