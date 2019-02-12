Chicago (CBS) — A Chicago man, who was reported missing Saturday, was found and now faces criminal charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, police said.
Jason P. Gil, 42, has been charged with seven felonies, including criminal sexual assault, possession of child pornography and solicitation to meet a child.
Skokie police say they began an investigation into Gil Saturday after they found out about an alleged inappropriate relationship he was having with a 14-year-old Skokie girl.
Gil was the girl’s teacher when she was a student in Chicago.
Gil was reported missing Saturday by Chicago police. He was located Monday afternoon and arrested.
He was denied bail Tuesday and will appear for a bond review Wednesday.
Emily Bolton, a spokesperson for Chicago Public Schools, said Gil was removed from his position after the district learned about his arrest. In a statement, Bolton said:
“Student safety is Chicago Public Schools’ highest priority and the district immediately removed the employee upon learning of deeply disturbing allegations. The Office of the Inspector General has launched an investigation and the district will not hesitate to terminate the employee should these allegations be substantiated.”