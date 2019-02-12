



A Chicago man, who was reported missing Saturday, was found and now faces criminal charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Jason P. Gil, 42, has been charged with seven felonies, including criminal sexual assault, possession of child pornography and solicitation to meet a child.

Skokie police say they began an investigation into Gil Saturday after they found out about an alleged inappropriate relationship he was having with a 14-year-old Skokie girl.

Gil was the girl’s teacher when she was a student in Chicago.

Gil was reported missing Saturday by Chicago police. He was located Monday afternoon and arrested.

He was denied bail Tuesday and will appear for a bond review Wednesday.

Emily Bolton, a spokesperson for Chicago Public Schools, said Gil was removed from his position after the district learned about his arrest. In a statement, Bolton said: