



— The Chicago Cubs top brass–GM Jed Hoyer, President Theo Epstein and Manager Joe Maddon, talked about the plan for spring training, the status of Addison Russell and the racist emails from Joe Ricketts.

Russell was suspended by MLB for 40 games on allegations he abused his ex wife. The Cubs have allowed him to remain with the team with a non-guaranteed contract.

“Addison is well aware he has been given a conditional second chance by this organization. He has to continue to put the work in to become a better person, a better citizen …” Epstein said.

Joe Ricketts has apologized for the emails, in which he discussed racist conspiracy theories.

Esptein said Ricketts’ emails have no place in the organization, or in society for that matter.

“I’d like to join Tom [Ricketts, Joe’s son] in stating unequivocally that the views expressed in those emails have no place in our organization, in baseball or in society,” Epstein said.