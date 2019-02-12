



Three weeks after CBS2 exposed an East Side Chicago elementary school that parents claimed made their children sick, similar issues still remain.

George Washington Elementary School parents reported bathroom walls separating from the floor, leaky ceilings, HVAC issues, mold and poor air quality.

Several repairs were made to the school, but parents say the repairs are temporary.

Since the initial story aired on CBS 2, parents Candis Spencer and GiGi Buis said more than two dozen other parents have come forward to say they too believe the school has made their children ill

“Because when they’re not at school, they’re feeling better,” Buis said. “As soon as they get in school, that’s when all the health issues happen.”

Some parents met with Chicago Public Schools officials and Buis said, “they did not have any answers.”

Crews cleaned, repaired the separation between the walls and floors and put up new ceiling tiles to prevent leaking.

However, Spencer said the repairs did not last long.

“When the snow melted, the water started to leak through and now some of the ceiling tiles are damaged and falling off,” she said.

Parents will continue to fight for a massive reconstruction project at George Washington at a CPS board meeting later in the month.

“We want what’s best for our children,” Spencer said. “We’re not going to stop until we get what’s best.”

CPS spokesperson Emily Bolton said the district is evaluating options for additional school improvements to begin later this year.